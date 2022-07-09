Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walk on Sandymount Beach in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters gather inside the premises of Sri Lankan presidents official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Source: Amitha Thennakoon

#SRI LANKA The country’s president announced his resignation, hours after a crowd of angry protesters chased him from his residence.

#JAPAN Japanese police admitted there were “problems” with security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, as his body arrived at his family home.

#TORY LEADERSHIP Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his hat into the ring for Tory leader, joining his predecessor Rishi Sunak.

#KENYA Pictures offer a glimpse into the drought causing animals to drop dead in Kenya.

#UKRAINE Russian troops pursued “relentless” shelling of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as the United States promised new military aid to Kyiv.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#TWITTER Elon Musk’s sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

PARTING SHOT

Pat Spillane. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Pat Spillane is “riding off into the sunset” as he announced on-air that he is to leave his RTÉ role after 30 years on The Sunday Game at the end of the season.