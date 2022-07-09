Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Deputy Chair of An Bord Pleanála (ABP), Paul Hyde, resigned and the Housing Minister is called on to “to address the systemic problems at ABP”.
- Protestors at a rally about the proposed closure of Navan’s ED told “it’s D-Day’ for the unit.
- Dublin City Council have approved plans by the OPW to restore the Magazine Fort in Phoenix Park and for it to be turned into a visitor attraction.
- Immunology expert tells The Journal she has concerns about what a winter surge of Covid-19 might look like.
- Mr Price ordered to pay €20,000 in compensation for discriminating against a former worker who had her employment terminated while on maternity leave.
- Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill joined members of the Islamic community for the largest open air Eid event ever organised in the North.
- An Independent Senator claimed the Department of Health “isn’t strong enough” when it comes to “care of the Traveller community”.
INTERNATIONAL
#SRI LANKA The country’s president announced his resignation, hours after a crowd of angry protesters chased him from his residence.
#JAPAN Japanese police admitted there were “problems” with security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, as his body arrived at his family home.
#TORY LEADERSHIP Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his hat into the ring for Tory leader, joining his predecessor Rishi Sunak.
#KENYA Pictures offer a glimpse into the drought causing animals to drop dead in Kenya.
#UKRAINE Russian troops pursued “relentless” shelling of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as the United States promised new military aid to Kyiv.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
#TWITTER Elon Musk’s sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
PARTING SHOT
Pat Spillane is “riding off into the sunset” as he announced on-air that he is to leave his RTÉ role after 30 years on The Sunday Game at the end of the season.
COMMENTS