Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Barry Cowen called for a special Fianna Fáil meeting following its “alarming” performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election.
- Gardaí took control of several shipping containers in the Netherlands which they suspect contain significant amounts of cocaine.
- 581 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. A total of 52 people are in hospital with the illness, including 16 people in ICU.
- Over 55% of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as 275,000 doses were administered this week.
- President Michael D Higgins described TV gambling ads as a “scourge” and urged a debate around the issue.
- A man was granted bail after he was charged over a seizure of a container of 116 stolen bicycles in Dublin in 2019.
- Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill laid a wreath at a Battle of the Somme commemoration in Dublin.
WORLD
#VACCINE ROLLOUT: The EU hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70% of the adult population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today.
#UNITED STATES: A Confederate Monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years ago has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.
#UK: The English Met office issued a “forecast” which could bug England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final tomorrow – millions of flying ants are taking flight this weekend and could descend on areas including Wembley Stadium.
#TENNIS: Australia’s Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.
PARTING SHOT
The decades-old mystery of how Jupiter produces a burst of X-rays every few minutes has finally been solved by scientists.
The X-rays are part of the giant planet’s aurora – bursts of visible and invisible light that occur when charged particles interact with the planet’s atmosphere.
While a similar phenomenon occurs on Earth, creating the northern lights, Jupiter’s is much more powerful.
It releases hundreds of gigawatts of energy, enough to briefly power all of human civilisation, researchers say.
