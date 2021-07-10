Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liliana (6) and Juliana (3) from Swords enjoying the sunny weather on Dollymount beach in Dublin today as an inflatable whale flys high in the sky. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Demonstrators push their placards against a line of Italian Police during a protest against the G20 Economy and Finance ministers and Central bank governors' meeting in Venice, Italy. Source: AP/PA Images

#VACCINE ROLLOUT: The EU hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70% of the adult population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today.

#UNITED STATES: A Confederate Monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years ago has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

#UK: The English Met office issued a “forecast” which could bug England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final tomorrow – millions of flying ants are taking flight this weekend and could descend on areas including Wembley Stadium.

#TENNIS: Australia’s Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

PARTING SHOT

Overlaid images of Jupiter’s pole from Nasa’s satellite Juno and Chandra X-ray telescope. Source: Nasa Chandra/Juno Wolk/Dunn/PA

The decades-old mystery of how Jupiter produces a burst of X-rays every few minutes has finally been solved by scientists.

The X-rays are part of the giant planet’s aurora – bursts of visible and invisible light that occur when charged particles interact with the planet’s atmosphere.

While a similar phenomenon occurs on Earth, creating the northern lights, Jupiter’s is much more powerful.

It releases hundreds of gigawatts of energy, enough to briefly power all of human civilisation, researchers say.