Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

Down Syndrome Ireland’s Purple Run in the Phoenix Park Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People embracing during a vigil in Hagley Park, Christchurch in New Zealand following last week's mass shooting at two mosques Source: Mark Baker via AP

#NORWAY: A cruise ship that experienced engine trouble yesterday off the coast of Norway has reached port after hundreds of passengers were airlifted to safety.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding crisis talks today at Chequers with Conservative colleagues amid reports that she is facing a “cabinet coup”.

#NEW ZEALAND: A national remembrance service for the victims of the attacks of mosques in New Zealand will be held next Friday.

PARTING SHOT

What can Ireland do about returning members of Islamic State?

