Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth is “not something that’s on the agenda”.
- A motorist has been arrested for driving “erratically” and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.
- A murder investigation has been launched after a 23-year-old man died following an assault at a house in Co Derry.
- Detectives in Co Fermanagh are investigating after an ATM machine was stolen from a filling station in Irvinestown this morning.
- A loan scheme for first-time home buyers needs another €600 million if it is to continue for the next three years.
- Locals in Phibsborough say they’re shocked at the level of street crime, as drug dealers openly trade in crack cocaine at the area’s main shopping centre.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from Co Wicklow.
- Gardaí at Dublin Airport are seeking the public’s help to prevent incidents involving drones like that which brought operations there to a standstill last month.
- Any tax loopholes identified as being used by vulture funds will not be closed down until at least the autumn, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
INTERNATIONAL
#NORWAY: A cruise ship that experienced engine trouble yesterday off the coast of Norway has reached port after hundreds of passengers were airlifted to safety.
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding crisis talks today at Chequers with Conservative colleagues amid reports that she is facing a “cabinet coup”.
#NEW ZEALAND: A national remembrance service for the victims of the attacks of mosques in New Zealand will be held next Friday.
PARTING SHOT
What can Ireland do about returning members of Islamic State?
Well, that’s what we’re looking at in the third episode of our new weekly podcast The Explainer.
You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunes, Spotify, Acast, PodBean, Podcast Republic, and Stitcher.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
