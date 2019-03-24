This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE303 Down Syndrome Ireland Purple Run copy Down Syndrome Ireland’s Purple Run in the Phoenix Park Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth is “not something that’s on the agenda”.
  • A motorist has been arrested for driving “erratically” and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
  • A murder investigation has been launched after a 23-year-old man died following an assault at a house in Co Derry.
  • Detectives in Co Fermanagh are investigating after an ATM machine was stolen from a filling station in Irvinestown this morning. 
  • A loan scheme for first-time home buyers needs another €600 million if it is to continue for the next three years.
  • Locals in Phibsborough say they’re shocked at the level of street crime, as drug dealers openly trade in crack cocaine at the area’s main shopping centre. 
  • Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from Co Wicklow. 
  • Gardaí at Dublin Airport are seeking the public’s help to prevent incidents involving drones like that which brought operations there to a standstill last month.
  • Any tax loopholes identified as being used by vulture funds will not be closed down until at least the autumn, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

INTERNATIONAL

New Zealand Mosque Shooting People embracing during a vigil in Hagley Park, Christchurch in New Zealand following last week's mass shooting at two mosques Source: Mark Baker via AP

#NORWAY: A cruise ship that experienced engine trouble yesterday off the coast of Norway has reached port after hundreds of passengers were airlifted to safety.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding crisis talks today at Chequers with Conservative colleagues amid reports that she is facing a “cabinet coup”.

#NEW ZEALAND: A national remembrance service for the victims of the attacks of mosques in New Zealand will be held next Friday.

PARTING SHOT

What can Ireland do about returning members of Islamic State? 

Well, that’s what we’re looking at in the third episode of our new weekly podcast The Explainer

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

