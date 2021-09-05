Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 1,180 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Five members of Cabinet have downloaded an app that allows encrypted messages to be wiped.
- Tánaiste Leo aradkar faced criticism for attending a music festival in London this weekend.
- Gardaí carried out a major operation targeting the gang behind the ransomware attack on the Health Service Executive.
- Fairytale newcomers Meath won their first All-Ireland Ladies Football senior crown and ended Dublin’s drive for five-in-a-row.
- The Taoiseach led the tributes to RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing who died aged 88.
- Ireland’s Covid-19 testing programme expects to be “busy” in schools this month.
- The CAO chair said it’s ‘inevitable’ that points for most courses will increase due to record-breaking Leaving Cert results.
INTERNATIONAL
#RIP: Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died aged 39. Tributes were paid to the pop star who had cancer.
#ATTEMPTED COUP: A Guinean army colonel seized control of state television airwaves today and announced that President Alpha Conde’s government had been dissolved, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.
#AFGHANISTAN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel today called for a dialogue with the Taliban as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government that will set the tone for their rule in Afghanistan.
PARTING SHOT
Nuair a chas @vikki_wall ar laoch @MeathGAA #SeánBoylan agus len’ hAthair i bPáirc an Chrócaigh inniu— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 5, 2021
😭😭😭😭@meathladiesMLGF @LadiesFootball #ProperFan @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/l4MjzknAUW
After an extraordinary display for Meath in the All Ireland final today, Vikki Wall shared a moment with another Meath legend who had many good days in Croke Park over the years.
