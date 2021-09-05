Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Meath celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Costumed performers, giant puppets and inflatables during an Earth Spectacular event in the UK. Source: PA

#RIP: Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died aged 39. Tributes were paid to the pop star who had cancer.

#ATTEMPTED COUP: A Guinean army colonel seized control of state television airwaves today and announced that President Alpha Conde’s government had been dissolved, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

#AFGHANISTAN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel today called for a dialogue with the Taliban as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government that will set the tone for their rule in Afghanistan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

After an extraordinary display for Meath in the All Ireland final today, Vikki Wall shared a moment with another Meath legend who had many good days in Croke Park over the years.