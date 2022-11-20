Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 20 November 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

427A2230 Linda Kennedy, Padraig Murphy, Lisa Rowe, Debbie Egan, Catherine Coomey pictured at Focus Ireland’s Big Rebel Swim at Garryvoe beach. Source: Alison Miles/OSM PHOTO

INTERNATIONAL

colorado-springs-shooting Crime tape set up near an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Spring where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Source: AP/PA Images

#MASSSHOOTING A gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub, killing at least five people, was stopped by two “heroic” people inside the club.

#COP27 A fraught UN summit wrapped up today with a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with devastating climate impacts – but also anger over a failure to be more ambitious on cutting emissions.

#TRUMPTWITTER Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated after the platform’s new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

#RECALLS Meanwhile, in the latest trouble to hit the electric vehicle giant led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla recalled more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because of a tail light issue.

#UKRAINE UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has denounced the “targeted” strikes at Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a “stop to this madness”.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2022-11-20 at 13.26.36

Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.

The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on 20 November to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

Lycett offered to donate £10,000 (€11,491) of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started, and if not he said he would livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s “status as gay icon”.

Homosexuality is still illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, the World Cup kicked off today with a 2-0 defeat for the hosts against Ecuador.  

