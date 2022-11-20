Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 20 November 2022
Comedian Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar deal

Lycett issued an ultimatum to Beckham over his controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

7 minutes ago 1,173 Views 4 Comments

COMEDIAN JOE LYCETT has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.

The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on 20 November to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.

The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

Lycett offered to donate £10,000 (€11,491) of his own money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started, and if not he said he would livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s “status as gay icon”.

Appearing to stand by his decision, the Birmingham-born comedian videoed himself on a Twitch stream wearing a rainbow-layered tulle outfit and placed wads of what appeared to be cash into an industrial shredder, but it was not clear if the banknotes were genuine money.

Lycett later shared a video of the act to his Twitter and wrote: “A platform for progress.”

Prior to the stunt, Lycett had shared a video message directed at Beckham where he commended the footballer for always talking about “the power of football as a force for good”, but said Qatar is “one of the worst places in the world to be gay”.

Lycett told the footballer: “If you end your relationship with Qatar, I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here.

“Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.”

Beckham is yet to publicly acknowledge or respond to the comic.

formula-1-championship-formula-1-ooredoo-qatar-grand-prix-2021-20th-round-of-the-2021-fia-formula-one-world-championship-lusail-qatar Source: PA

There has been a mixed response from fans of the comedian, who has appeared on a host of comedy shows over the years including Live At The Apollo, Taskmaster, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and also fronts Channel 4’s consumer rights show, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

But others criticised the star for not donating the money to a food bank or charity rather than shredding it at a time when the cost of living is soaring.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter just hours before the stunt to urge the star to rethink.

Press Association

