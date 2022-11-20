Man allegedly stole from post offices to fund trip to see fiancee in the States

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
He allegedly demanded money and left the premises with over €2,300.
He said that the state would allege that in the robbery at Ballintemple post office, Mr Tindley went in wearing a hat and with a mask on his face.
Det Garda Motherway said that State would allege that in third robbery again on the South Douglas Road Post office Mr Tindley again entering the post office with a hat and mask on and grabbed a woman in her forties.
However, he left without any cash when a member of staff pressed a panic button.
He told Judge O’Leary that investigating officers had also tracked down CCTV footage which showed Tindley changing clothes not far from Ballintemple Post Office shortly after the raid and that they had recovered a hat near the scene of the crime which could be linked to the defendant.
Det Garda Motherway said that they had looked at the phone of the accused and found that he been googling nine other post offices in the Cork area which they feel he was possibly considering robbing.
