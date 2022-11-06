Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Glendasan River in the Wicklow Mountains. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters outside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility. Source: PA

#LAKEVICTORIA The death toll from today’s plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said.

#MAHSAAMINI New protests erupted in Iran today at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown.

Advertisement

#KHERSON Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies today after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.

#USMID-TERMS Bullish Republicans promised to deliver a “wake-up call” to Joe Biden and retake Congress in this week’s crucial midterm elections, as the US president’s Democrats insisted they were still in the fight with two days to go.

#UKIMMIGRATION Hundreds of people have staged a protest in the pouring rain outside Manston detention centre demanding it is shut down.

PARTING SHOT

Participants arrive at COP27, 6 November 2022 Source: PA Images

As Cop27 gets underway, The Journal has debunked five common climate myths.

Our reporter Lauren Boland is in Egypt for the climate conference and has tackled five common myths, such as claims that the Earth isn’t warming and that humans aren’t responsible.

You can read her factcheck here.