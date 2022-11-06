Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
INTERNATIONAL
#LAKEVICTORIA The death toll from today’s plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said.
#MAHSAAMINI New protests erupted in Iran today at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown.
#KHERSON Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies today after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.
#USMID-TERMS Bullish Republicans promised to deliver a “wake-up call” to Joe Biden and retake Congress in this week’s crucial midterm elections, as the US president’s Democrats insisted they were still in the fight with two days to go.
#UKIMMIGRATION Hundreds of people have staged a protest in the pouring rain outside Manston detention centre demanding it is shut down.
PARTING SHOT
As Cop27 gets underway, The Journal has debunked five common climate myths.
Our reporter Lauren Boland is in Egypt for the climate conference and has tackled five common myths, such as claims that the Earth isn’t warming and that humans aren’t responsible.
You can read her factcheck here.
