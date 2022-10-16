Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news
IRELAND
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE The mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets this morning, Russian state agencies reported.
#IRAN A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said today.
#GAMEISUP British prime minister Liz Truss vowed to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her leadership.
#PARIS Thousands of protesters piled into the streets of Paris in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
#US-SAUDIRELATIONS US president Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.
PARTING SHOT
The founding member of Clannad, Noel Duggan, has died suddenly at the age of 73.
In a statement, the Irish Celtic music band said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS