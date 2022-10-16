Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 16 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 8:23 PM
46 minutes ago 1,738 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5894826

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news

annual-commemoration-of-wolfe-tone Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the annual Fianna Fail commemoration of Wolfe Tone in Bodenstown, Co. Kildare. Source: PA

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Screenshot 2022-10-16 2.20.03 PM Source: PA

#UKRAINE The mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists was struck by rockets this morning, Russian state agencies reported.

#IRAN A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates, the country’s judiciary said today.

#GAMEISUP British prime minister Liz Truss vowed to reboot her economic programme, but Conservative critics warned the party faces electoral oblivion under her leadership.

#PARIS Thousands of protesters piled into the streets of Paris in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

#US-SAUDIRELATIONS US president Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.

PARTING SHOT

311299341_671384527683184_3792637648476959899_n Noel Duggan (centre) performing with Clannad.

The founding member of Clannad, Noel Duggan, has died suddenly at the age of 73.

In a statement, the Irish Celtic music band said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie