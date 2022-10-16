Locals in Cork advised to avoid making unnecessary road journeys due to weather conditions

GARDAÍ IN CORK are advising the public to avoid making unnecessary road journeys due to the weather conditions.

Met Éireann has also advised that heavy rain is causing localised spot flooding in Cork City.

A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for Munster, Connacht, and Donegal and is valid until 10pm tonight.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is also in effect in Cork until 12 noon tomorrow.

This warning is also in place in Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

South-easterly winds will veer south-westerly and reach mean speeds of 50 – 65 kilometres per hours, with gusts of 90 – 110 kilometres per hour or higher predicted for near coasts and exposed areas.

At around 6.30pm this evening, Cork City Council advised that the N27 South City Link Road in Cork is now closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Traffic is also described as very slow on the N40 South City Ring Road (Westbound from J9 Mahon to J6 Kinsale Road) due to excess surface water.

⚠️Yellow Warning - Updates



➡️N27 South City Link Road is #closed due to current weather conditions



➡️N40 South Ring Road (Westbound from J9 Mahon to J6 Kinsale Road) - Traffic is very slow due to excess surface water, please #avoid if possible pic.twitter.com/LPY44tglly — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, traffic is very slow on the Centre Park Road in Cork City due to post-match traffic from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Motorists are advised to not make unnecessary journeys and avoid the area where possible.