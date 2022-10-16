Yellow wind and rain warning to come into effect this afternoon and evening

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a rain and wind warning for many parts of the country.

A status yellow rain warning was put in place this morning for Munster, Connacht, and Donegal.

It comes into place from 1pm and is valid until 10pm tonight, with a warning that heavy rain may cause disruption.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

This warning is in place from 5pm today until 12 noon tomorrow.

South-easterly winds will veer south-westerly and reach mean speeds of 50 – 65 kilometres per hours, with gusts of 90 – 110 kilometres per hour or higher predicted for near coasts and exposed areas.

Met Éireann warns that disruption is also expected due to this wind warning.

As a result, a marine warning is also in place for small craft for all coasts of Ireland, in place until 8pm tomorrow night.