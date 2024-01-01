Here's what happened today: New Year's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Baby Arlo Robert Emmet, pictured with his mother Nicole, was the first baby born in Ireland in 2024.

INTERNATIONAL

A major tsunami warning was issued for the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israel has warned its war against Hamas will continue throughout 2024 as unrelenting strikes killed two dozen people in Gaza and the Palestinian militant group fired a rocket barrage at the stroke of midnight last night.

#UKRAINE: President Vladimir Putin has said today that Moscow would intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine, after an unprecedented Ukrainian attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod.

#JAPAN: Four people have been confirmed dead following a deadly earthquake that rocked Japan.

#NETHANYAHU: Israel’s top court ruled today against a key component of the government’s controversial legal overhaul, which challenged the powers of the judiciary and sparked mass protests.

#ANNIHILATION: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his military should “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, after he vowed to boost national defences to cope with what he called an unprecedented US-led confrontation.

#YEMEN: British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps today said Britain is “willing to take direct action” against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have repeatedly attacked vessels in the Red Sea.

PARTING SHOT

Across the country people chose to start the new year with a (cold) splash by hitting the beach to raise money for charities with a New Year’s Day swim.

In Wicklow, hundreds of people attended the annual charity swim in Bray.

The swim, organised by the Bray Lions club, chose to support a range of charities for its 2024 event.

These include BARSS Open Group Page Homeless Support, Lakers: Meeting Special Needs, and Ardmore Rovers FC.

Here’s some snaps of their dip.

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers arrive to take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim on Bray seafront in Co Wicklow. Brian Lawless / PA Brian Lawless / PA / PA

John Duggan and Julie O’Reilly take part in the charity swim in Bray Brian Lawless / PA Brian Lawless / PA / PA

Swimmers arrive to take part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray. Brian Lawless / PA Brian Lawless / PA / PA

With reporting from Press Association.