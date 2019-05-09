This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A sexual harassment campaign, co-founder says it’s time to break up Facebook, and a new MyTaxi cost.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:58 PM
27 minutes ago 1,243 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4627638

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

weather 715_90570603 Source: Sam Boal

  • Evidence has been given on the eighth day of the Ana Kriégel murder trial
  • Micheál Martin said some people on the doorsteps are calling for him to pull the plug on the government
  • The FAI has asked the High Court to consider whether advice from Rea Walshe is considered privileged – in part because the company’s interim CEO is a solicitor
  • MyTaxi customers will now face a €5 penalty if they cancel their booking
  • A man who touched a bus passenger’s shoulder with his penis, and claimed he had been urinating when the vehicle jerked forward, was handed a suspended sentence
  • An awareness ad campaign that warns the public to stop making excuses for sexual harassment was launched.

WORLD

D-Day 75th anniversary Veteran Percy Lewis, 96, in the map room at Southwick House as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Source: PA Images

#VENEZUELA: A senior leader in the opposition-run National Assembly of Venezuela has been arrested by intelligence officers following a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

#TECH GIANT: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it’s time for the US government to break up the tech giant and to regulate it more thoroughly

#FIRED: BBC presenter Danny Baker has been sacked from his radio programme over a picture he tweeted in response to the birth of the royal baby Archie. 

#AUSTRALIA: Central Bank bosses in Australia said their new $50 note has a typo.

PARTING SHOT

Eileen Macken Source: RTÉ Liveline

The above photo captures Kildare woman Eileen Macken, who is 81 years old, meeting her 103-year-old mother Elizabeth for the first time after searching for her for 60 years.

Eileen had been worried about visiting her mother without an invite, but decided to “take the bull by the horns”, and the two met at Elizabeth’s home in Scotland in April.

Eileen recounted meeting her mother to Liveline today: “Now, I know she’s my mum, and I did say it to her ‘You know I’m your daughter’.

“And she just looked up at me and she took my hand, and we had a great chat and she never kind of accepted it, I think it’s nearly gone past her. But there was such a bond between the two of us, it was fantastic.”

“She is the most beautiful lady.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie