Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

Evidence has been given on the eighth day of the Ana Kriégel murder trial

murder trial Micheál Martin said some people on the doorsteps are calling for him to pull the plug on the government

on the government The FAI has asked the High Court to consider whether advice from Rea Walshe is considered privileged – in part because the company’s interim CEO is a solicitor

has asked the High Court to consider whether advice from Rea Walshe is considered privileged – in part because the company’s interim CEO is a solicitor MyTaxi customers will now face a €5 penalty if they cancel their booking

customers will now face a €5 penalty if they cancel their booking A man who touched a bus passenger ’s shoulder with his penis, and claimed he had been urinating when the vehicle jerked forward, was handed a suspended sentence

’s shoulder with his penis, and claimed he had been urinating when the vehicle jerked forward, was handed a suspended sentence An awareness ad campaign that warns the public to stop making excuses for sexual harassment was launched.

WORLD

Veteran Percy Lewis, 96, in the map room at Southwick House as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Source: PA Images

#VENEZUELA: A senior leader in the opposition-run National Assembly of Venezuela has been arrested by intelligence officers following a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

#TECH GIANT: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it’s time for the US government to break up the tech giant and to regulate it more thoroughly.

#FIRED: BBC presenter Danny Baker has been sacked from his radio programme over a picture he tweeted in response to the birth of the royal baby Archie.

#AUSTRALIA: Central Bank bosses in Australia said their new $50 note has a typo.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RTÉ Liveline

The above photo captures Kildare woman Eileen Macken, who is 81 years old, meeting her 103-year-old mother Elizabeth for the first time after searching for her for 60 years.

Eileen had been worried about visiting her mother without an invite, but decided to “take the bull by the horns”, and the two met at Elizabeth’s home in Scotland in April.

Eileen recounted meeting her mother to Liveline today: “Now, I know she’s my mum, and I did say it to her ‘You know I’m your daughter’.

“And she just looked up at me and she took my hand, and we had a great chat and she never kind of accepted it, I think it’s nearly gone past her. But there was such a bond between the two of us, it was fantastic.”

“She is the most beautiful lady.”