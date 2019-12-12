Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brian, Michael (5), Georgia (3) and Louise Farrell as Dublin Castle opens to the public for Christmas. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Mick Wallace agreed to give a bank the keys to his re-possessed Clontarf home if he is allowed to stay there for Christmas.

as its new senior football manager. The Dáil ethics watchdog ruled itself out of investigating Dara Murphy complaints.

complaints. A garda was convicted of assaulting an RTÉ cameraman during street protests.

during street protests. Mohamed Morei was found not guilty of murdering a Japanese student in Dundalk by reason of insanity .

. The HSE urged high-risk people to get the flu vaccine as the virus is ‘actively circulating’.

as the virus is ‘actively circulating’. A judge said that an online fraudster has a Dunnes Stores size business.

business. The appointment of an independent chairperson to the board of the FAI is being held up.

WORLD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog, Dilyn, after casting his vote at Methodist Central Hall, London. Source: Jonathan Brady

#UK: Long queues reportedly caused members of the public to leave polling stations before voting in some UK constituencies. Here’s a guide to how TheJournal.ie will have you covered for the crucial election.

#USA: There have been fiery clashes in the House judiciary committee ahead of voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

#PRINCE ANDREW: The ex-wife of the Duke of York described the embattled prince as a “wonderful man” who has gone “through such enormous pain”.

PARTING SHOT

Inner City Helping Homeless collected over 11,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts at an event in Dublin city centre today.

The charity says it has been blown away by the support it has received from the public and it hopes to reach 20,000 boxes over the next few days.