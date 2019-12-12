This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
8 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931132

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

12 NO FEE Christmas Dub Castle Brian, Michael (5), Georgia (3) and Louise Farrell as Dublin Castle opens to the public for Christmas. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  •  Mick Wallace agreed to give a bank the keys to his re-possessed Clontarf home if he is allowed to stay there for Christmas.
  • Dublin GAA appointed Dessie Farrell as its new senior football manager.
  • The Dáil ethics watchdog ruled itself out of investigating Dara Murphy complaints.
  • A garda was convicted of assaulting an RTÉ cameraman during street protests.
  • Mohamed Morei was found not guilty of murdering a Japanese student in Dundalk by reason of insanity.
  • The HSE urged high-risk people to get the flu vaccine as the virus is ‘actively circulating’.
  • A judge said that an online fraudster has a Dunnes Stores size business.
  • The appointment of an independent chairperson to the board of the FAI is being held up

WORLD

general-election-2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog, Dilyn, after casting his vote at Methodist Central Hall, London. Source: Jonathan Brady

#UK: Long queues reportedly caused members of the public to leave polling stations before voting in some UK constituencies. Here’s a guide to how TheJournal.ie will have you covered for the crucial election.

#USA: There have been fiery clashes in the House judiciary committee ahead of voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

#PRINCE ANDREW: The ex-wife of the Duke of York described the embattled prince as a “wonderful man” who has gone “through such enormous pain”.

PARTING SHOT

Inner City Helping Homeless collected over 11,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts at an event in Dublin city centre today.

The charity says it has been blown away by the support it has received from the public and it hopes to reach 20,000 boxes over the next few days.

