Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gino Kenny, Richard Boyd Barrett and Brid Smith of Solidarity - People Before Profit arriving at Leinster House. Source: PA

WORLD

A vigil for victims of last night's shooting in the central German town Hanau, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Source: Markus Schreiber

#USA: A longtime ally of Donald Trump Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president’s political interference in the justice system.

#GERMANY: Officials in Germany are investigating the attacker’s far-right terror connections after nine people were killed in shootings in a Frankfurt suburb.

#AUSTRALIA: Two people were killed after a passenger train travelling between Sydney and Melbourne derailed.

#UK: Police in London have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed on the grounds of a mosque.

PARTING SHOT

There were about 15 seconds there where Eamon Ryan was accidental Taoiseach - nobody bothered to shout ‘Votáil’ so his nomination was about to head through by acclamation!... — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 20, 2020 Source: Gavan Reilly /Twitter

The first sitting of the 33rd Dáil failed to produce a Taoiseach but Eamon Ryan nearly accidentally secured the job as TDs were very slow to call for a vote on his nomination, meaning it nearly went through unopposed.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin even shook the Green Party leader’s hand. It would have been an unexpected end to the current coalition conundrum that currently hangs over Leinster House.