Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Mary Lou got the most votes but no Taoiseach was elected on the first day of the Dáil. See how the day unfolded here.
- 48 new TDs entered Leinster House. Here’s how it all went down.
- John Delaney was joined as party to proceedings brought by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement after a search of the FAI.
- Julian Smith hit back at accusations that he sealed the recent power-sharing deal by keeping important details from Boris Johnson.
- It emerged that four buildings in Tullamore town centre will be used for a new direct provision centre.
- Thousands of sandbags were delivered to homes in Clare under threat of rising floodwater.
- A suspect device was left outside the home of the uncle of Sinn Féin MP John Finucane.
- Ireland outlawed the sale, manufacture, import and export of products containing microplastics.
- Met Éireann forecast that the weather will remain unsettled over the coming days with a risk of snow and flooding in some areas.
WORLD
#USA: A longtime ally of Donald Trump Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president’s political interference in the justice system.
#GERMANY: Officials in Germany are investigating the attacker’s far-right terror connections after nine people were killed in shootings in a Frankfurt suburb.
#AUSTRALIA: Two people were killed after a passenger train travelling between Sydney and Melbourne derailed.
#UK: Police in London have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed on the grounds of a mosque.
PARTING SHOT
The first sitting of the 33rd Dáil failed to produce a Taoiseach but Eamon Ryan nearly accidentally secured the job as TDs were very slow to call for a vote on his nomination, meaning it nearly went through unopposed.
Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin even shook the Green Party leader’s hand. It would have been an unexpected end to the current coalition conundrum that currently hangs over Leinster House.
