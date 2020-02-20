This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines on the first day of the 33rd Dáil.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

general-election-ireland-2020 Gino Kenny, Richard Boyd Barrett and Brid Smith of Solidarity - People Before Profit arriving at Leinster House. Source: PA

WORLD

germany-shooting A vigil for victims of last night's shooting in the central German town Hanau, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Source: Markus Schreiber

#USA: A longtime ally of Donald Trump Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president’s political interference in the justice system.

#GERMANY: Officials in Germany are investigating the attacker’s far-right terror connections after nine people were killed in shootings in a Frankfurt suburb.

#AUSTRALIA: Two people were killed after a passenger train travelling between Sydney and Melbourne derailed.

#UK: Police in London have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed on the grounds of a mosque. 

PARTING SHOT

The first sitting of the 33rd Dáil failed to produce a Taoiseach but Eamon Ryan nearly accidentally secured the job as TDs were very slow to call for a vote on his nomination, meaning it nearly went through unopposed.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin even shook the Green Party leader’s hand. It would have been an unexpected end to the current coalition conundrum that currently hangs over Leinster House.

