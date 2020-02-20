ALMOST TWO WEEKS after the country went to the polls, the 33rd Dáil sits for the first time today.

It’s likely that we won’t get a Taoiseach elected today, given how uncertain the numbers are in the Dáil and the lack of an agreement so far on how the next government could be formed.

However, TDs will elect a new Ceann Comhairle today before the debate starts on who the next Taoiseach should be.

Here’s some pieces to get you up to speed: