Thursday 20 February, 2020
ALMOST TWO WEEKS after the country went to the polls, the 33rd Dáil sits for the first time today.

It’s likely that we won’t get a Taoiseach elected today, given how uncertain the numbers are in the Dáil and the lack of an agreement so far on how the next government could be formed.

However, TDs will elect a new Ceann Comhairle today before the debate starts on who the next Taoiseach should be.

Here’s some pieces to get you up to speed:

Green Party TDs – and husband and wife – Catherine Martin and Francis Noel Duffy have arrived at Leinster House with their three children. 

They say they’re going to have to strike a work-life balance.

There’s another new arrival across the city today.

And it’s a new baby rhino in Dublin Zoo.

Ain’t he lovely?

REPRO_FREE_DZ_RHINO_04 (1) Source: Patrick Bolger

TDs do love to make their mark on their first day in the Dáil.

Spare a thought for Mary Mitchell O’Connor today, who inadvertently drove over the Dáil plinth on her first day in Leinster House in 2011.

Independent for Cork South West TD Michael Collins has also turned up and made an impromptu speech outside Leinster House.

Says that any politician who dares to turn their back on the people will have people turn on them also.

And Michael Healy Rae has been speaking to Rónán Duffy outside Leinster House. 

“The real negotiations will start to take place after the election of the Ceann Comhairle,” he says. 

“I hope over the coming days and weeks we start to see the emergence of a new government.”

Our reporter Rónán Duffy is also down outside Leinster House.

He’s been speaking to Sinn Féin’s new TD for Roscommon-Galway Claire Kerrane.

She said: “I’ve been in here for the past three years working but today is a different capacity. I’m looking forward to it… It’s a great day for everyone.”

What else should we keep an eye out for today?

Well the Healy-Raes made quite the entrance on the first day the Dáil sat in 2016.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

So here we are. 

The only thing that’ll definitely happen today is the election of a new Ceann Comhairle.

It’s Fianna Fáil’s Seán Ó Feargháil – who has done the job since 2016 – against independent Denis Naughten. 

If Ó Feargháil wins, it’ll mean Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil would now be level in terms of the number of seats it has in the Dáil. 

Our political correspondent Christina Finn has more details on all of that for you here

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

