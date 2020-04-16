This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 8:45 PM
34 minutes ago 2,719 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CRIME SCENE 395 Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed a further 43 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland.
  • Concerns about a “national catastrophe” happening in Ireland’s nursing homes have been raised by TDs in the Dáil today.
  • A new report from the HSE shows the geographic spread of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland. 
  • Childcare providers have until Tuesday to sign up to a wage subsidy scheme, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has said.
  • Pearse Doherty has criticised the policy framework document compiled by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, saying Sinn Féin would be “laughed out of it” if the party produced a similar document.
  • The High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to the Irish arm of Debenhams.
  • Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for information as it seeks to track down a prisoner who failed to return after being granted temporary release.
  • A man in his 20s has died following an assault in north inner city Dublin yesterday evening

INTERNATIONAL 

spring-weather-apr-16th-2020 A colourful sky at dawn in Blyth on the Northumberland coast in the UK Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#VACCINE: A Covid-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back “normalcy,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has promised to unveil plans to reopen the US economy, claiming the US had “passed the peak” of the coronavirus crisis. 

#MICHIGAN: Hundreds of protesters have driven past the Michigan Capitol to show their displeasure with orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Howard Finkel, a legendary ring announcer who worked in professional wrestling since the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 69.

A recurring presence in World Wrestling Entertainment over a number of decades, Finkel was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2009 and had been their longest-serving employee.

