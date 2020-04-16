Manhunt under way in Northern Ireland for man who was temporarily released and failed to return to prison

THE PSNI HAS issued an appeal for information as it seeks to track down a prisoner who failed to return after being granted temporary release.

William Patterson (37) is currently serving a sentence for four counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm, six counts of theft, criminal damage and two counts of robbery.

He was temporarily released from prison on 18 March and due to return on 20 March.

He has so far failed to return.

The PSNI said it has made “exhaustive efforts” to apprehend Patterson but have so far been unable to locate him.

In a statement today, they also appealed to Patterson directly to hand himself in.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build with a number of tatoos on his arms.