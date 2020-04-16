This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 April, 2020
This report from the HSE shows the geographic spread of Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was treating the largest number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish acute hospitals last night.

By Sean Murray Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 34,802 Views 40 Comments
AS OF 6.30pm yesterday, there were 142 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in critical care units in Irish hospitals with a further 27 people suspected to have the virus also receiving critical care.

Across acute hospitals – hospitals offering inpatient medical care and other related services for surgery, acute medical conditions or injuries – in Ireland yesterday, Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was caring for the most patients with Covid-19 with 137 people receiving treatment.

The Mater was next with 85 patients, St James’s had 81, Tallaght Hospital had 75 and St Vincent’s had 66 patients.

The highest number of patients in a hospital outside Dublin was Letterkenny with 37 patients.

At 8am yesterday, there were a total of 881 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals with a further 449 suspected cases. This dropped to 846 and 355, respectively, by 8pm. 

At a briefing at the Department of Health yesterday evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan announced a further 38 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the total number of deaths here so far to 444.

There has also been 12,547 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

In an update, the HSE has provided a geographic breakdown of the number of cases here so far mapped as at 13 April.

Here’s the national picture:

Here’s what the Greater Dublin Area looks like:

The maps can also be found here.

In terms of the rise in cases, the percentage rise in the number of cases has ranged between 5.7% to 8.5% since 4 April. Before that, the number of cases was rising in excess of 10% in late March and the very beginning of April.

Yesterday, the number of cases rose by 7.2%. 

The HSE also said that there were 1,984 vacant general beds at 8am yesterday – excluding critical care – across the acute hospital system. There were a further 127 vacant critical care beds at 6.30pm yesterday.

Dr Holohan said last night that a number of indicators monitored by health officials “are going in a positive direction”. 

“It is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus,” he added. 

Current restrictions placed upon the movement of the general public are set to last until 5 May at the earliest. It is expected that any roll back of these restrictions will be gradual.

