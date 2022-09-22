Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Crann an Óir sculpture was today re-instated at the Central Plaza in Dublin City Centre Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine Source: Ukrainian Security Service Press Office via PA Images

#PRISONER SWAP: Ukraine and Russia have made a major prisoner swap, just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces.

#IRAN: The official death toll from Iran’s wave of popular unrest has shot up to at least 17 as popular anger has flared over the death in custody of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

#JONES: Alex Jones took to the witness box at his defamation trial as he and his lawyer try to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

PARTING SHOT

Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne made history yesterday evening by being the first politician to bring their baby into the Dáil chamber.

During this evening’s Dáil proceedings, Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl welcomed Wynne back to work at Leinster House.

She then received a cross-party round of applause as she stood holding the baby at the back of the chamber.

“We’re seeing a bit of history being made tonight,” Ó Fearghaíl said.

“Baby Collins is the first actual baby to join us here in the house,” he joked.

'History' was made in the Dáil when Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne brought her 7-month old daughter Collins into the chamber.



Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl commented that it was the first time an 'actual' baby was in the Dáil pic.twitter.com/awD4CZWJTs — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 21, 2022