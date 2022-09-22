Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#PRISONER SWAP: Ukraine and Russia have made a major prisoner swap, just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces.
#IRAN: The official death toll from Iran’s wave of popular unrest has shot up to at least 17 as popular anger has flared over the death in custody of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
#JONES: Alex Jones took to the witness box at his defamation trial as he and his lawyer try to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne made history yesterday evening by being the first politician to bring their baby into the Dáil chamber.
During this evening’s Dáil proceedings, Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl welcomed Wynne back to work at Leinster House.
She then received a cross-party round of applause as she stood holding the baby at the back of the chamber.
“We’re seeing a bit of history being made tonight,” Ó Fearghaíl said.
“Baby Collins is the first actual baby to join us here in the house,” he joked.
'History' was made in the Dáil when Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne brought her 7-month old daughter Collins into the chamber.— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 21, 2022
Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl commented that it was the first time an 'actual' baby was in the Dáil pic.twitter.com/awD4CZWJTs
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS