Dublin: 13°C Thursday 22 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 9:00 PM
27 minutes ago 702 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Crann an Oir 001 The Crann an Óir sculpture was today re-instated at the Central Plaza in Dublin City Centre Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • A mother has been charged with the murder of her children, Mikey and Thelma Dennany, in a car blaze in Co Westmeath
  • The Northern Ireland Census has recorded a higher total number of Catholics than Protestants for the first time in the region’s 100-year history.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there is no room for energy companies to exploit the current energy crisis by hiking up standing charges for customers. 
  • Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an “attempt to change internationally-recognised borders” and no “sham referendum can change that basic fact”. 
  • Tented accommodation for Ukrainian refugees at Gormanston military camp in Co Meath is set to be stood down from early October, it is understood.
  • Gardaí investigating the endangerment of Gardaí related to incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on Monday carried out six searches at homes today, seizing a number of electronic devices.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the cost of renting accommodation in Ireland is “out of kilter and disproportionate” compared with peer countries.
  • Paid domestic violence leave should be based on an “honour” system, rather than forcing victims to prove they are entitled to leave through a doctor’s sick note, an Oireachtas committee has been told.
  • A judge has directed that all persons in breach of an injunction requiring them to vacate a Dublin building being used to house the homeless be arrested and brought before the High Court by gardaí to answer their failure to comply with that order.
  • The discontinued prosecution of a British military veteran known as Soldier F for two murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 is to resume.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine Source: Ukrainian Security Service Press Office via PA Images

#PRISONER SWAP: Ukraine and Russia have made a major prisoner swap, just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces. 

#IRAN: The official death toll from Iran’s wave of popular unrest has shot up to at least 17 as popular anger has flared over the death in custody of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

#JONES: Alex Jones took to the witness box at his defamation trial as he and his lawyer try to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

PARTING SHOT

Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne made history yesterday evening by being the first politician to bring their baby into the Dáil chamber. 

During this evening’s Dáil proceedings, Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghaíl welcomed Wynne back to work at Leinster House. 

She then received a cross-party round of applause as she stood holding the baby at the back of the chamber. 

“We’re seeing a bit of history being made tonight,” Ó Fearghaíl said. 

“Baby Collins is the first actual baby to join us here in the house,” he joked. 

