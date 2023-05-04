Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Taoiseach Leo Vardakar with councillor Ray McAdam while at the opening of Salesforce Tower in North Dock Dublin Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Two dogs wait patiently for their owners at a polling station for the local elections in Dedworth, Windsor Alamy Stock Photo

#INTEREST: The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

#COPYRIGHT: Ed Sheeran has won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track Thinking Out Loud.

#TRUMP: Jurors heard Donald Trump blast a woman who accused him of rape as a “nut job” and “mentally sick” in a video recording that was shown today during the trial of her federal lawsuit.

#ELECTION: Campaigners in England have reported “countless examples” of would-be voters being turned away from polling stations on the first elections where photo identification is mandatory.

PARTING SHOT

In the latest in-depth series by investigative platform Noteworthy, investigative reporter Alice Chambers examines how the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) handles public complaints and uncovers a process that is slow, lacking in transparency and enforcement powers.

This week, in an episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Mick Clifford joins the podcast. The Examiner columnist and investigative journalist has reported extensively on the Garda watchdog over many years.

Presenter Susan Daly also chats with Chambers about her investigation’s findings.

The Explainer / SoundCloud