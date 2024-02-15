Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Twins sisters Varvara and Vira Pechenia are pictured with Juliet Zmorrod who delivered a circus skills workshop at the Central Library today as part of Dublin City Council’s Creative Hubs Programme Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Former US president Donald Trump appears during a court hearing at Manhattan criminal court Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on 25 March, a judge has ruled

Advertisement

#GAZA: Israeli soldiers have stormed the largest hospital in south Gaza, where thousands of displaced people had been taking shelter.

#MOON: A US private Moon lander has successfully launched 24 hours after its flight was delayed due to fuel issues.

PARTING SHOT

An original courtroom sketch by celebrated Belfast painter John Lavery of an appeal by Roger Casement, which has never been seen in public before, is to go under the hammer next month.

Lavery produced the oil sketch inside the Court of Criminal Appeal in London in 1916 during an appeal by Roger Casement, who had been convicted of treason for his efforts in trying to gain German military aid for the 1916 Easter Rising.

The Hearing of the Appeal of Sir Roger Casement, a Study, by John Lavery Dreweatts Dreweatts