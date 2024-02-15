Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- Three people have been hospitalised after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Bray main street in Wicklow this afternoon.
- Tánaiste Micheál Martin has accused Israel of a “disinformation campaign” against UNRWA in Gaza as he pledges additional funding for the aid organisation.
- RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has committed to seeking updated legal advice in relation to disclosing the details of exit packages of other executives at the national broadcaster.
- The Government has been criticised by TDs and councillors over its decision to accommodate around 500 asylum seekers in a hotel in Droghada.
- The Consumer Price Index has updated its basket of goods to include air fryers, smart watches and milk substitutes.
- A man who attacked two sex workers, leaving one with “potentially life-threatening” wounds, has been jailed for a further four and a half years.
- A convicted child sex offender has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction for raping his partner’s seven-year-old son in the shower.
- An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to plans by US headquartered Greystar for a €180 million ‘build to rent’ scheme on grounds around Dalguise House in south Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on 25 March, a judge has ruled
#GAZA: Israeli soldiers have stormed the largest hospital in south Gaza, where thousands of displaced people had been taking shelter.
#MOON: A US private Moon lander has successfully launched 24 hours after its flight was delayed due to fuel issues.
PARTING SHOT
An original courtroom sketch by celebrated Belfast painter John Lavery of an appeal by Roger Casement, which has never been seen in public before, is to go under the hammer next month.
Lavery produced the oil sketch inside the Court of Criminal Appeal in London in 1916 during an appeal by Roger Casement, who had been convicted of treason for his efforts in trying to gain German military aid for the 1916 Easter Rising.
