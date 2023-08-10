Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#HAWAII At least 36 people have died as a result of wildfires in the town of Lahaina in Hawaii.
#ASSASSINATION Ecuador declared a state of emergency after an anti-corruption presidential candidate was shot and killed at a political rally.
#FRANCE Required safety standards were not met at a holiday home for adults with disabilities where a heavy fire left 11 dead in eastern France, a deputy prosecutor has said.
#HOLLYWOOD STRIKE The Emmy Awards have been postponed by almost four months, organisers today said, as strikes by Hollywood’s actors and writers drag on with no resolution in sight.
#SPACE Virgin Galactic launched its first tourist passengers into the weightlessness of space today, the culmination of a nearly two-decade commercial pursuit.
“Mother Nature puts on a celestial fireworks display for everybody and they go to sleep? We can’t let that happen!”
The public is being urged to take in the “celestial fireworks display above your roof” when the Perseid Meteor shower takes place this weekend.
While this year’s Perseid meteor shower is active between 17 July and 24 August, it will peak this coming weekend.
David Moore, founder and editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, noted that the moon is out of the way to make for perfect viewing conditions.
“This year we’ll have no moon in the sky, so the sky will be as dark as it can be and that will give the best view,” Moore told The Journal.
