Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Artwork by Emmalene Blake supporting medical staff in Tallaght. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Grafitti showing portraits of Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in facemasks at Berlin Mauerpark Source: Jan Scheunert/PA Images

#US: Donald Trump has said the US may seek damages from China over the coronavirus outbreak.

#UFO: Three US Navy videos of UFOs have been published by the Pentagon.

#LIMA: Nine people were killed in a Peru prison protest against overcrowded conditions during the pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

There has been much speculation about North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in recent days, with rumours suggesting he may have died.

This piece on the BBC takes a look at the Kim family, and who might succeed Jong Un if he has indeed passed away.

“So how can you imagine a North Korea without this symbolic and political figure at the top? How would elites organise themselves, as well as society as a whole?