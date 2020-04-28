This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí make arrest in Willie Maughan and Anna Varslavane murder case

The couple went missing in April 2015.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 10:53 AM
14 minutes ago 4,469 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085760
Anna and Willie.
Image: Garda Press Office
Anna and Willie.
Anna and Willie.
Image: Garda Press Office

DETECTIVES HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the murder of Anna Varslavane in 2015. 

William and his girlfriend Ana, 20, were last seen in the Gormanston area of Meath on 14 April 2015.

Moments before that, Ana had rang Willie’s mother’s phone, where a woman’s cries for help could be heard. That was the last anyone had heard from them.

Gardaí attached to the detective unit at Ashbourne, members of the Serious Crime Review Team and the Garda National Bureau Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested an English man in his 50s. 

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ashbourne Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The offences under investigation include the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015, the discovery of firearms in Gormanston on the 15/1/2020 and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition 24/4/2019 also in the Gormanston area.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie