Gardaí make arrest in Willie Maughan and Anna Varslavane murder case

DETECTIVES HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the murder of Anna Varslavane in 2015.

William and his girlfriend Ana, 20, were last seen in the Gormanston area of Meath on 14 April 2015.

Moments before that, Ana had rang Willie’s mother’s phone, where a woman’s cries for help could be heard. That was the last anyone had heard from them.

Gardaí attached to the detective unit at Ashbourne, members of the Serious Crime Review Team and the Garda National Bureau Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested an English man in his 50s.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ashbourne Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

A garda spokeswoman said: “The offences under investigation include the murders of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in 2015, the discovery of firearms in Gormanston on the 15/1/2020 and the discovery of a large quantity of ammunition 24/4/2019 also in the Gormanston area.

“Investigations are ongoing.”