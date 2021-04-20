Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emily Brazil (15) from Donnybrook plays her Cello in Portobello, ahead of taking part in the Feis Ceoil Virtual Gala Celebration. Source: Leon Farrell

The HSE has revealed that the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines for this week has been reduced significantly from 45,000 to 9,000 doses

for this week has been reduced significantly from 45,000 to 9,000 doses The Government hopes to provide “an indicative idea” at the end of next week about the Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place for the summer

Robert Watt has formally been appointed as secretary general of the Department of Health, temporarily waiving his €81,000 pay bump

has formally been appointed as secretary general of the Department of Health, temporarily waiving his €81,000 pay bump A running club paid tribute to one of their members who died in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford

in Co Waterford UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not see a referendum on a united Ireland happening for “a very, very long time to come”

happening for “a very, very long time to come” The involvement of the New IRA in the planting of a viable device under the vehicle of a PSNI member is a “strong line of inquiry”.

WORLD

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), while out campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Source: PA

#J&J VACCINE: The EU’s medicines regulator has said unusual blood clotting events should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

#GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial has reached a verdict, after 10 hours of deliberations.

#A SWEET PILL: UK PM Boris Johnson said his government’s new antivirals taskforce will help identify a tablet to treat Covid-19.

#RUSSIA: Several doctors have been prevented from seeing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison hospital after his three-week hunger strike.

PARTING SHOT

There are reports that Chelsea and Man City are to withdraw from the much criticised European Super League, after fans’ protests.

The Super League had planned to try to monetize the beautiful game further by copying the US structure of the NFL.

The fallout has been fast and severe – but, for the less enthusiastic football fan, the soccer soap opera is a refreshing distraction from the gloomier, repetitive news of the Covid-19 pandemic. Let the u-turns, and the memes, continue…