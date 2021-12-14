Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE has asked vaccine centres to facilitate people to get their Covid-19 booster jab three months after receiving their second dose.
- Public health officials have confirmed 3,887 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- An antigen testing programme is being introduced for early learning and childcare services, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a woman after she was struck by a vehicle in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.
- Cabinet has approved plans for one-off electricity credit of €100 per household to be paid to customers next year.
- A Sinn Féin TD has said that an apology from former leader Gerry Adams over a controversial Christmas sketch “would be helpful”.
- The Criminal Assets Bureau has raided 16 premises in an investigation targeting alleged organised criminal behaviour by a businessman in Co Wicklow.
- MLAs have been told that mandatory Covid certification is for the “overall protection of the people of Northern Ireland” as they backed the regulations.
INTERNATIONAL
#TORIES: Boris Johnson has suffered the largest rebellion since he became British Prime Minister as nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against measures which would usher in the mandatory use of Covid passes in England.
#BELARUS: A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison.
#CAPITOL: The Washington DC city government has filed suit against two right-wing extremist groups for their role in the violent 6 January attack on the US Capitol.
PARTING SHOT
Succession. What a finale. That’s all.
December 13, 2021
