Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Peata Therapy Dog Carol Service takes place in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

MPs announcing the result of a vote for Covid-19 regulations in the House of Commons Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TORIES: Boris Johnson has suffered the largest rebellion since he became British Prime Minister as nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against measures which would usher in the mandatory use of Covid passes in England.

#BELARUS: A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison.

#CAPITOL: The Washington DC city government has filed suit against two right-wing extremist groups for their role in the violent 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

PARTING SHOT

Succession. What a finale. That’s all.