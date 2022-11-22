Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

#INDONESIA The death toll from an earthquake that shook Indonesia’s main island of Java has risen to 252, according to a local official.

#IRAN The UN’s top rights body will hold an urgent meeting this week to consider launching an international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.

#HOLOCAUST German prosecutors are seeking a two-year suspended sentence for a 97-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary in what they described as one of the last such trials.

#EUROVISION A major change to the way in which voting happens during the Eurovision Song Contest has been announced.

#SOCIALMEDIA Twitter boss Elon Musk postponed the relaunch of paid verification on the platform, extending a suspension he previously said would end this month.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina grabbed all the headlines for the wrong reasons after a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, but arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is also making the news.

It comes after Manchester United announced Ronaldo’s exit from the club, eight days after the first revelations were published from his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar with Portugal, competing at what will be his final World Cup. After that attention will turn to his next destination, with Ronaldo telling Morgan that he turned down an offer from Saudi club in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Belgian FA confirmed to The42 that FIFA requested Belgium remove the word ‘Love’ from their away jersey for commercial reasons.

The ‘Love’ jersey issue is separate to Fifa’s banning of the rainbow-coloured One Love armband, which Belgium and other European teams dropped yesterday afternoon following a separate armband edict from Fifa.