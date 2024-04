NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Newly elected Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is congratulated by party colleagues and well wishers as he leaves the Dáil Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

James Crumbley, the parent of a Michigan school shooter, addresses the court during his sentencing today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Hamas has said it is considering a new framework for a truce proposed during the latest round of negotiations in Cairo.

#SECURITY THREAT: Security will be reinforced at Champions League quarter-final matches today and tomorrow after a communication outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums.

#MICHIGAN: The parents of a teenager who carried out a deadly school shooting in the US state of Michigan have been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

#SWITZERLAND: A top European Court has ruled that the Swiss government committed a human rights violation by failing to take sufficient action to counter climate change in a landmark ruling that may also influence other countries, including Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

Here’s newly election Taoiseach Simon Harris being presnting with his warrant of appointment and Seal of Office at the Áras today.

