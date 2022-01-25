Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Club goers queueing to get into the Swerve nightclub in Tramline, Dublin, last night. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The Women of Honour group slammed the “pointless” review into Defence Forces sexual misconduct allegations.

group slammed the “pointless” review into Defence Forces sexual misconduct allegations. The Tánaiste said new legislation would “make it harder” for employers to say no to employees who request remote working.

would “make it harder” for employers to say no to employees who request remote working. Irish research found that clear and reliable information can quickly affect a person’s opinion about climate action.

can quickly affect a person’s opinion about climate action. The family of a woman killed after being struck by a lorry at a pedestrian crossing have called for sensors to be fitted to the front of all large vehicles.

at a pedestrian crossing have called for sensors to be fitted to the front of all large vehicles. Households should receive their one-off €100 electricity credit by the end of March.

by the end of March. UUP leader Doug Beattie said he has received the support of his party’s MLAs amid a controversy over some of his historical tweets.

said he has received the support of his party’s MLAs amid a controversy over some of his historical tweets. A court heart that a hunter in Donegal got high on cocaine and alcohol and walked through a town shooting at Gardaí, civilians and buildings.

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with students of leading universities today. Source: Alamy Live News

#UKRAINE: Ukraine’s leaders sought to reassure the nation that an invasion by neighbouring Russia is not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of US military equipment to shore up their defences.

#UK: Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.

#VACCINES: Pfizer and BioNTech began enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Part 7 of our coverage of the No.10 parties. This time: the police say they’ll investigate, senior Conservatives defend the PM and there are more questions about a staff gathering for Mr Johnson’s birthday. Produced by Michael Cox. https://t.co/RmT16ZEl8C pic.twitter.com/GxxPBqLc8H — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) January 25, 2022

With Boris Johnson’s party saga rumbling towards its denouement, the BBC’s Ros Atkins has released his seventh installment summarising the long-running fiasco. Watch it here to get up to speed.