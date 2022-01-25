#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 25 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Return to the Club 015 Club goers queueing to get into the Swerve nightclub in Tramline, Dublin, last night. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • The Women of Honour group slammed the “pointless” review into Defence Forces sexual misconduct allegations.
  • The Tánaiste said new legislation would “make it harder” for employers to say no to employees who request remote working.
  • Irish research found that clear and reliable information can quickly affect a person’s opinion about climate action.
  • The family of a woman killed after being struck by a lorry at a pedestrian crossing have called for sensors to be fitted to the front of all large vehicles.
  • Households should receive their one-off €100 electricity credit by the end of March
  • UUP leader Doug Beattie said he has received the support of his party’s MLAs amid a controversy over some of his historical tweets.
  • A court heart that a hunter in Donegal got high on cocaine and alcohol and walked through a town shooting at Gardaí, civilians and buildings.

INTERNATIONAL

moscow-region-russia-25th-jan-2022-russias-president-vladimir-putin-holds-a-video-conference-meeting-with-students-of-leading-universities-of-moscow-st-petersburg-novosibirsk-and-nizhny-novgoro Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with students of leading universities today. Source: Alamy Live News

#UKRAINE: Ukraine’s leaders sought to reassure the nation that an invasion by neighbouring Russia is not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of US military equipment to shore up their defences.

#UK: Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.

#VACCINES: Pfizer and BioNTech began enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55.

PARTING SHOT

With Boris Johnson’s  party saga rumbling towards its denouement, the BBC’s Ros Atkins has released his seventh installment summarising the long-running fiasco. Watch it here to get up to speed.

