Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- US President Donald Trump has landed in Ireland ahead of a two-night stay as part of a visit to Europe to mark the D-Day landings.
- The Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune have taken Ireland’s final MEP seats, almost two weeks since the European election.
- A woman who died in Direct Provision was buried without a ceremony before her friends were informed.
- The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that a garda who fatally shot the man who murdered student Jastine Valdez should not face charges.
- Gardaí launched an investigation after a newly-opened Cork park was vandalised overnight.
- A 13-month-old was admitted to intensive care after his parents were influenced by anti-vaccine material online.
- The Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation after it emerged that up to one million litres of oil leaked under the streets of Dublin.
- 10,000 Siptu workers are to strike in hospitals later this month.
- Leaving Cert weather didn’t materialise with the forecast looking bleak for the next week.
- A man who abducted his children and left Ireland with them for four years has been given a nine-month jail term.
INTERNATIONAL
#SYDNEY: Australian police searched a public broadcaster headquarters amid a media crackdown.
#GAYLE KILLILEA: A US jury has ordered the estranged wife of bankrupt property developer Seán Dunne to make a multi-million euro award to a bankruptcy trustee.
#LAWSUIT: A rape lawsuit filed in the US against football star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the lawyer representing the alleged victim has said.
PARTING SHOT
While Donald Trump was holding talks with Leo Varadkar this afternoon, the US First Lady Melania Trump was entertained by a range of local performers.
Irish dancers and musicians were among those on show.
