This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Trump comes to Ireland, all MEP seats finally filled and State exams get under way – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 1,265 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4669864

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Trump state visit to Ireland - Day One Leo Varadkar greeted Donald Trump off the plane this afternoon Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

D-Day 75th anniversary Two British army veterans after completing their tandem parachute jump during the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorations Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#SYDNEY: Australian police searched a public broadcaster headquarters amid a media crackdown

#GAYLE KILLILEA: A US jury has ordered the estranged wife of bankrupt property developer Seán Dunne to make a multi-million euro award to a bankruptcy trustee.

#LAWSUIT: A rape lawsuit filed in the US against football star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the lawyer representing the alleged victim has said.

PARTING SHOT

While Donald Trump was holding talks with Leo Varadkar this afternoon, the US First Lady Melania Trump was entertained by a range of local performers.

Irish dancers and musicians were among those on show.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie