Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar greeted Donald Trump off the plane this afternoon Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Two British army veterans after completing their tandem parachute jump during the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorations Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#SYDNEY: Australian police searched a public broadcaster headquarters amid a media crackdown.

#GAYLE KILLILEA: A US jury has ordered the estranged wife of bankrupt property developer Seán Dunne to make a multi-million euro award to a bankruptcy trustee.

#LAWSUIT: A rape lawsuit filed in the US against football star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the lawyer representing the alleged victim has said.

PARTING SHOT

While Donald Trump was holding talks with Leo Varadkar this afternoon, the US First Lady Melania Trump was entertained by a range of local performers.

Irish dancers and musicians were among those on show.