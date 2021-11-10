#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 November 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 9:00 PM
27 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5597986

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Grafton Street Christmas Lights 010 Dave Denham and his grand daughter Harriet (4) enjoying the spectacle as the Christmas lights were switched on on Grafton Street. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • 2,975 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with 74 deaths notified in the past week.
  • Dr Tony Holohan urged people to reduce their social interactions by half over the next two weeks.
  • UN experts warned that the government’s Burials Bill may ‘create obstacles’ to examining deaths at Mother & Baby Homes.
  • Tributes were paid to young teenager Harry Byrne who died after he was struck in the head by a sliotar at his school in Kilkenny.
  • The latest Daft report found that rents continue to rise across Ireland as the number of rental homes available hit an ‘all-time low’.
  • Dublin’s Christmas lights were switched on this evening.
  • The finance minister said he is ‘confident no one will undercut us’ after Ireland adopted the 15% corporate tax rate.
  • The lineup for next year’s All Together Now festival was announced.

INTERNATIONAL

cop26-glasgow Environmental protesters demonstrate outside the offices of JP Morgan in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit. Source: PA

#COP26: The world’s two biggest emitters must help show the way on climate action, John Kerry has said as the US and China announced joint plans to boost efforts in the 2020s.

#ARTICLE 16: The Taoiseach called on the UK government to “double down on dialogue” over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Micheál Martin said it should not be assumed that the UK will trigger Article 16.

#GREECE: Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned, as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections. 

PARTING SHOT

After more than 30 years, Adam Boulton is leaving Sky News at the end of the year. That’s all the excuse needed to roll out this moment of TV news gold.

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

