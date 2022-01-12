Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Michaél Martin speaking outside Government Buildings following a Cabinet meeting this morning Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BORIS: Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.

#ANDREW: Prince Andrew will be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed.

#MANCHESTER: A police officer in in England who was caught trying to arrange the abuse of an eight-year-old girl and accessed indecent images of a vulnerable teenager has been jailed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Enjoy this photo of a swan taken in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin this morning.

Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie