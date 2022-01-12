Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A serious assault has taken place in Co Offaly this evening.
- The number of patients in critical care will be the key metric the government looks at over the next two weeks when deciding how to phase out restrictions.
- The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital but who have been admitted for other reasons is around 30%, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.
- Health officials have reported an additional 20,909 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- A new bill that will kickstart the recruitment process of an Online Safety Commissioner has today been launched by the government.
- Long awaited legislation that will grant adopted people access to records about their birth and early life has been published.
- A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster for tonight and tomorrow.
INTERNATIONAL
#BORIS: Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.
#ANDREW: Prince Andrew will be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed.
#MANCHESTER: A police officer in in England who was caught trying to arrange the abuse of an eight-year-old girl and accessed indecent images of a vulnerable teenager has been jailed.
PARTING SHOT
Enjoy this photo of a swan taken in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin this morning.
