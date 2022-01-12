#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,134 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5652808

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach doorstep 007 Taoiseach Michaél Martin speaking outside Government Buildings following a Cabinet meeting this morning Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • A serious assault has taken place in Co Offaly this evening.
  • The number of patients in critical care will be the key metric the government looks at over the next two weeks when deciding how to phase out restrictions
  • The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital but who have been admitted for other reasons is around 30%, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said. 
  • Health officials have reported an additional 20,909 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
  • A new bill that will kickstart the recruitment process of an Online Safety Commissioner has today been launched by the government.
  • Long awaited legislation that will grant adopted people access to records about their birth and early life has been published.
  • A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster for tonight and tomorrow.

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-boris-johnson-makes-a-statement-ahead-of-prime-ministers-questions-in-the-house-of-commons-london-picture-date-wednesday-january-12-2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BORIS: Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.

#ANDREW: Prince Andrew will be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed.

#MANCHESTER: A police officer in  in England who was caught trying to arrange the abuse of an eight-year-old girl and accessed indecent images of a vulnerable teenager has been jailed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Enjoy this photo of a swan taken in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin this morning. 

SWAN 06 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie