Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie People wear an extra layer as temperatures drop slightly on Bull Island this afternoon Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is presented with drawings by children at the opening of the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights in Kyiv Alamy Stock Photo

#THIS MORNING: ITV has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and subsequent press statements.

#RUSSIA: Russia has said it is evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed “alarming” by the Kremlin.

#TARA READE: A woman who accused Joe Biden during the 2020 US presidential race of sexual assault appeared yesterday in Moscow, where she said she was asking President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship.

PARTING SHOT

The puffin population in Ireland may appear to be thriving, but more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, bird experts from Birdwatch Ireland have said.

According to the last available figures, there are an estimated 21,000 pairs of puffins in Ireland, which can mostly be seen along its west coast.

Niall Carson / PA Images Puffins on Saltee Island, off Co Wexford, one of Ireland’s major bird sanctuaries Niall Carson / PA Images / PA Images