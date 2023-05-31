Advertisement

Wednesday 31 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
55 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

weather 23 copy Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie People wear an extra layer as temperatures drop slightly on Bull Island this afternoon Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • The final report of the Siteserv inquiry finds there were “difficult issues” in investigating claims by anonymous sources that turned out to be untrue, while “some may have been partially factually accurate”.
  • A teenage girl who died after a road traffic incident involving a tractor in Co Cavan has been named locally as Keely McGivney
  • A man has been been arrested by police in Northern Ireland following a “suspicious” fire at the site of a derelict building in Belfast.
  • Three people have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí in south Dublin and later collided with a Garda vehicle this afternoon. 
  • Gardaí are seeing “tragic cases” where people are investing their life savings into cryptocurrency scams, an Oireachtas Committee has heard.
  • An inquest into the death of a 12-year-old boy who was driving a car that veered straight into the path of an articulated truck, has found his death was a “tragic accident”. 
  • The operators of Dublin Airport say they “don’t see a need for a third terminal” ahead of the proposed sale of a major landbank between the both runways at the hub.
  • THE INMO has called on the HSE to take “immediate corrective measures” to deal with hospital overcrowding after it revealed 11,856 people were without hospital beds this month.
  • The current spell of good weather is set to continue over the June bank holiday weekend and through to next week.
  • The importance of early cancer detection and being aware of our health is highlighted in one of the show gardens at Bloom 2023 this year.

INTERNATIONAL

kiev-ukraine-31st-may-2023-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-left-is-presented-with-drawings-by-children-at-the-opening-of-the-center-for-the-protection-of-childrens-rights-may-31-2023 Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is presented with drawings by children at the opening of the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights in Kyiv Alamy Stock Photo

#THIS MORNING: ITV has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and subsequent press statements.

#RUSSIA: Russia has said it is evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed “alarming” by the Kremlin.

#TARA READE: A woman who accused Joe Biden during the 2020 US presidential race of sexual assault appeared yesterday in Moscow, where she said she was asking President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship.

PARTING SHOT

The puffin population in Ireland may appear to be thriving, but more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, bird experts from Birdwatch Ireland have said.

According to the last available figures, there are an estimated 21,000 pairs of puffins in Ireland, which can mostly be seen along its west coast.

featureimage Niall Carson / PA Images Puffins on Saltee Island, off Co Wexford, one of Ireland’s major bird sanctuaries Niall Carson / PA Images / PA Images

