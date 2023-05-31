Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#THIS MORNING: ITV has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and subsequent press statements.
#RUSSIA: Russia has said it is evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed “alarming” by the Kremlin.
#TARA READE: A woman who accused Joe Biden during the 2020 US presidential race of sexual assault appeared yesterday in Moscow, where she said she was asking President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship.
The puffin population in Ireland may appear to be thriving, but more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, bird experts from Birdwatch Ireland have said.
According to the last available figures, there are an estimated 21,000 pairs of puffins in Ireland, which can mostly be seen along its west coast.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site