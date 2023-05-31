Advertisement

Wednesday 31 May 2023
# Crash
Teenage girl killed in tractor crash in Co Cavan
A male teenager who was driving the tractor was uninjured.
58 minutes ago

A TEENAGE GIRL has died after a road traffic incident involving a tractor in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal collision involving a tractor that occurred on the L2514 at Loughduff, Cavan at around 11pm last night. 

A girl in her late teens was fatally injured when the tractor she was in collided with a ditch. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

A male teenager who was driving the tractor was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Mairead Maguire
