Wednesday 21 June 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 10 Siog Freshly Ground Theatre Mark Stedman Sióg, by theatre company Freshly Ground Theatre is a magical outdoor adventure for children of all ages and their families set in the Fairy Garden in Tymon Park in Tallaght Mark Stedman

  • An Iceland store in Coolock in Dublin today is unexpectedly closed, a day after an interim examiner was appointed to the company.
  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg and environmentalist Duncan Stewart are being awarded with the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin this evening. 
  • An increase of more than 5,000 college places in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary medicine will begin to come on stream from next year. 
  • A man has been told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for the murder of his five-year-old stepdaughter in Northern Ireland.
  • A schoolboy who pleaded guilty to travelling in stolen cars which rammed a Garda vehicle carrying two female officers in Ballyfermot in Dublin skipped his sentence hearing today.
  • A safeguarding expert will be appointed in the coming days after allegations of multiple sexual assaults by a healthcare worker at a HSE-run nursing home.
  • A teenager has died following a collision between a car and a jeep in Co Kilkenny.
  • A national survey of renters, conducted by charity Threshold, has found that almost half of renters in Ireland do not feel secure in their tenancy.
  • The majority of an expert group on the State’s counter-terrorism laws has recommended that the Special Criminal Court be replaced with a new court that has additional safeguards and transparency.

INTERNATIONAL

police-officers-and-rescue-workers-work-at-the-site-of-a-fire-wednesday-june-21-2023-in-paris-a-strong-explosion-hit-a-building-in-paris-left-bank-on-wednesday-leaving-four-people-injured-and-ign Alamy Stock Photo Police officers and rescue workers at the scene following an explosion in Paris this afternoon Alamy Stock Photo

#SUB SEARCH: The US Coast Guard has said its effort are “solely” and “100%” focused on a “search and rescue operation”.

#PARIS: An explosion of unknown origin that ripped through a building in a historic area in central Paris has injured 24 people, including four seriously, officials have said.

#HONDURAS: The death toll from a fire and clashes between rival gangs at a women’s prison in Honduras has risen to 46, the prosecutor’s office has said.

#TATE: Andrew Tate has appeared at a Romanian court, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart have been awarded with the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin.

Here’s a clip of Stewart receiving the award:

