Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Mark Stedman Sióg, by theatre company Freshly Ground Theatre is a magical outdoor adventure for children of all ages and their families set in the Fairy Garden in Tymon Park in Tallaght Mark Stedman

Alamy Stock Photo Police officers and rescue workers at the scene following an explosion in Paris this afternoon Alamy Stock Photo

#SUB SEARCH: The US Coast Guard has said its effort are “solely” and “100%” focused on a “search and rescue operation”.

#PARIS: An explosion of unknown origin that ripped through a building in a historic area in central Paris has injured 24 people, including four seriously, officials have said.

#HONDURAS: The death toll from a fire and clashes between rival gangs at a women’s prison in Honduras has risen to 46, the prosecutor’s office has said.

#TATE: Andrew Tate has appeared at a Romanian court, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

As noted above, Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart have been awarded with the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin.

Here’s a clip of Stewart receiving the award:

Duncan Stewart signing the Freedom of the City roll here in The Round Room at the Mansion House alongside @LordMayorDublin pic.twitter.com/oKZ0FvgBaH — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 21, 2023