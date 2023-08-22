Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 22 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
1.5k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) Launch-2 Naoise Culhane Pictured is Basil Amin (14) at the announcement that applications are now open for the 2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which takes place in January Naoise Culhane

  • An Garda Síochána is to deploy armed officers, as well as its anti-riot, mounted and dog units, in an effort to increase visibility in Dublin city centre.
  • The organisers of the Ironman race where two men died at the weekend has claimed that it was informed of Triathlon Ireland’s decision not to sanction the swim race only after it had taken place.
  • The Oireachtas Media Commitee is to request to meet with RTÉ again in September to look at the actions now being taken by the broadcaster in response to the payments scandal.
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he wants the renters’ tax credit to be increased in October’s Budget
  • Wholesale electricity prices have reached their lowest point in two years after falling by 64% in the 12 months to July.
  • There has been a surge in the number of antigen tests being sold in pharmacies in recent weeks, pharmacists say, as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.
  • The statue of Molly Malone located on Dublin’s Suffolk Street has been vandalised with paint for a second time.
  • A man accused of attacking social media influencer and podcaster Charleen Murphy in a Dublin lounge has been sent forward for trial.
  • The High Court has lifted orders preventing a man who suffered severe head injuries following an alleged serious assault from leaving the hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

INTERNATIONAL

embedded5f1459f6e9444fbbbe27507bfd110dc2 Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images People watching a news channel covering the rescue operation of those trapped in the cable car in Pakistan Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images / PA Images

#PAKISTAN: Eight people have been rescued after being trapped for hours in a stricken cable car high above a remote Pakistan valley.  

#GREECE: Firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people while scouring the area of a major wildfire in Greece.

#WORLD CUP: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has blasted as “insufficient” the apology given by Spain’s football federation chief for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the country won the Women’s World Cup.

#LETBY: The refusal of serial child killer Lucy Letby to attend her sentencing and hear the testimony of her victims’ families has produced widespread support for a change in the UK law.

PARTING SHOT

Rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced three new Dublin dates to mark the end of their world tour.

The band will play the 3 Arena on 15, 17 and 19 October, as well as Belfast’s SSE Arena on 16 October.

Miles Kane, member of the Last Shadow Puppets, will support the band for their Irish gigs.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 August at 9am.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags