Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Naoise Culhane Pictured is Basil Amin (14) at the announcement that applications are now open for the 2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which takes place in January Naoise Culhane

Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images People watching a news channel covering the rescue operation of those trapped in the cable car in Pakistan Muhammad Sajjad / PA Images / PA Images

#PAKISTAN: Eight people have been rescued after being trapped for hours in a stricken cable car high above a remote Pakistan valley.

#GREECE: Firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people while scouring the area of a major wildfire in Greece.

#WORLD CUP: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has blasted as “insufficient” the apology given by Spain’s football federation chief for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the country won the Women’s World Cup.

#LETBY: The refusal of serial child killer Lucy Letby to attend her sentencing and hear the testimony of her victims’ families has produced widespread support for a change in the UK law.

Rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced three new Dublin dates to mark the end of their world tour.

The band will play the 3 Arena on 15, 17 and 19 October, as well as Belfast’s SSE Arena on 16 October.

Miles Kane, member of the Last Shadow Puppets, will support the band for their Irish gigs.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 August at 9am.

Arctic Monkeys will be returning to Dublin & Belfast in October 2023 for a series of arena dates to mark the end of their World Tour. The band are pleased to announce @MilesKaneMusic as Special Guest. These dates follow the cancellation of the band’s summer show at Dublin’s… pic.twitter.com/lZRY1dwnKI — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) August 22, 2023