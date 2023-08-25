Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUSSIA The Kremlin dismissed rumours it orchestrated the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is presumed dead in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.
#US Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in Georgia accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election all turned themselves in to authorities before a deadline.
#INDIA A lunar rover will carry out experiments on the moon over the next two weeks after India successfully landed a spacecraft near its south pole.
#SPAIN Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales refused to resign after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph.
The Journal took a tour of the USS Mesa Verde today – a major US Naval ship docked in Dublin to coincide with the American college football game tomorrow in the capital.
The vessel, which has more than 600 crew on board, is employed by the US in beach landings and beside war fighting operations it has also been involved in disaster relief missions.
Captain of the ship Mark Davis said that the US Marines and navy sailors were set to enjoy their time in Dublin after they spent time training in Norway.
