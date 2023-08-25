Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The number of people living in emergency accommodation reached a record high of 12,847.

reached a record high of 12,847. A review into RTÉ’s use of barter accounts found what Minister Catherine Martin described as “alarming gaps” in policies and protocols that should have been in place.

found what Minister Catherine Martin described as “alarming gaps” in policies and protocols that should have been in place. A fresh inquest was ordered into the killing of a 23-year-old man named Ian Sproule in Co Tyrone in 1991.

in Co Tyrone in 1991. More than 61,000 students received their Leaving Certificate results this morning, a cohort that did not sit Junior Cycle exams as they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

received their Leaving Certificate results this morning, a cohort that did not sit Junior Cycle exams as they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Stricter laws on the ownership and importation of dogs with cropped ears are set to come into effect from 1 September.

on the ownership and importation of dogs with cropped ears are set to come into effect from 1 September. Parents with intellectually disabled adult children protested outside Leinster House over issues with securing day placements at St Michael’s House, which provides services and supports in Dublin.

THE WORLD

PA Donald Trump's mugshot PA

#RUSSIA The Kremlin dismissed rumours it orchestrated the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is presumed dead in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.

#US Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in Georgia accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election all turned themselves in to authorities before a deadline.

#INDIA A lunar rover will carry out experiments on the moon over the next two weeks after India successfully landed a spacecraft near its south pole.

#SPAIN Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales refused to resign after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

PARTING SHOT

The Journal took a tour of the USS Mesa Verde today – a major US Naval ship docked in Dublin to coincide with the American college football game tomorrow in the capital.

The vessel, which has more than 600 crew on board, is employed by the US in beach landings and beside war fighting operations it has also been involved in disaster relief missions.

Captain of the ship Mark Davis said that the US Marines and navy sailors were set to enjoy their time in Dublin after they spent time training in Norway.

Niall O'Connor / The Journal A team of US marines and their weapons Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Niall O'Connor / The Journal Air crew in front of the Osprey aircraft Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

