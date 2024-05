NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students who started an encampment in Trinity College Dublin today cleared up their belongings after accepting an agreement from the University. TCDSU TCDSU

INTERNATIONAL

A child watches in Rafah, southern Gaza, as bombs drop on the city. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Israel bombarded Rafah as troops on the ground carried out “targeted raids”

#LONDON: A court in the UK heard that Police in the North regularly spied on journalists by accessing their phone data.

Advertisement

#NEW YORK: Carl Kinsella explored the state of play of Trump’s trial, where he is accused of tampering with campaign funding and asked, could he really go to jail?

#EUROVISION: Ireland’s Bambie Thug said they were “very confident” ahead of Eurovision final as viewers raved about their “magnificent” performance

#ELSEWHERE IN MALMO: A singer who wore keffiyeh during Eurovision opening act last night labelled the EBU’s condemnation as ‘racist’

PARTING SHOT

President Higgins attended the annual Arbour Hill Easter 1916 commemoration. Department of the Taoiseach Department of the Taoiseach

President Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris and members of the Government attended the annual Arbour Hill Easter 1916 commemoration today.

It was the 100th annual commemoration celebration, with over 800 people invited to attend. The President and the Taoiseach paid tribute to those who died for Irish freedom during the event today and lay wreaths in their honor.