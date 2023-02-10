Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A mural on Synge Street paying tribute to George Bernard Shaw created by artist FINK Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

A man was sentenced to 10 years for assisting in the “disgraceful and inhuman” murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods .

. Siblings Enoch and Ammi Burke were physically removed from a courtroom by members of An Garda Síochána for interrupting proceedings before a High Court judge.

were physically removed from a courtroom by members of An Garda Síochána for interrupting proceedings before a High Court judge. Minister for Employment Simon Coveney said he believes Ireland is “over the worst” of job cuts at multinational tech companies.

at multinational tech companies. A man who was shot dead in Australia has been named locally as Damian Conlon from Sligo.

has been named locally as Damian Conlon from Sligo. Obectors have described €100 million plans to redevelop St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin as “bland”, “uninspired” and “generic”.

Shopping Centre in Dublin as “bland”, “uninspired” and “generic”. A man accused of flying a drone in “a critical area” close to Dublin Airport was granted bail but ordered not to operate unmanned aircraft systems.

in “a critical area” close to Dublin Airport was granted bail but ordered not to operate unmanned aircraft systems. The type of weather event that caused the ‘Beast from the East’ five years ago may potentially bring snow to Ireland in late February or early March.

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo A city centre damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#TURKEY AND SYRIA The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 22,000.

#US A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Alaska smaller than the huge Chinese balloon that was shot down at the weekend.

#UKRAINE Russia unleashed bombers, drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets.

The Journal’s FactCheck unit, which investigates claims to determine facts from falsities, has found that a video which TheLiberal.ie claimed showed “5 bus loads of migrants in Santry/Ballymun” in fact was of buses bringing student athletes to the Leinster Schools Cross Country Championships.

Read the full FactCheck here.