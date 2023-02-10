Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TURKEY AND SYRIA The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 22,000.
#US A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Alaska smaller than the huge Chinese balloon that was shot down at the weekend.
#UKRAINE Russia unleashed bombers, drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets.
The Journal’s FactCheck unit, which investigates claims to determine facts from falsities, has found that a video which TheLiberal.ie claimed showed “5 bus loads of migrants in Santry/Ballymun” in fact was of buses bringing student athletes to the Leinster Schools Cross Country Championships.
Read the full FactCheck here.
