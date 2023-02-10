Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, Macron 'not ruling out' sending fighter jets

RUSSIAN FORCES HAVE struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east.

The attacks come as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine’s European allies to send further arms supplies, including western combat jets and heavy tanks.

French President Emmanuel Macron said today that he is not “ruling out” sending fighter jets, but added that they would not be sent “in the coming weeks”.

“That doesn’t correspond to today’s requirements,” Macron said after an EU summit in Brussels attended by Zelenskyy.

Attacks intensify

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said the city had been hit 17 times in one hour, which he said made it the most intense period of attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Advertisement

ABACA / PA Images Servicemen of a mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine practicing offensive and assault operations.Photo by Dmytro Smoliyenko. ABACA / PA Images / PA Images

In Kharkiv, authorities were still trying to establish information on victims and scale of the destruction, with mayor Ihor Terekhov saying there may be disruptions to heating and the electricity and water supply.

Military analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping that Europe’s support for Ukraine will wane, as Russia is believed to be preparing a new offensive.

Fighting in Ukraine intensified on Thursday. Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said Russian forces have launched an offensive in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the aim to grab full control of the entire industrial region, known as the Donbas.

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.

- Additional reporting from AFP.