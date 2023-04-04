Advertisement

Tuesday 4 April 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
49 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liffey Sunset 0011 Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie A sunset over the River Liffey Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that existing constraints on housing construction would have an impact regardless of which parties are in Government. 
  • Father Peter McVerry stood by his claim that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had sought to maintain the eviction ban, only to be overruled by the Taoiseach. 
  • A review of abortion services is to be brought to Cabinet in the coming weeks before being sent to the Oireachtas Health Committee.
  • A former Irish army corporal said she was raped by a more senior Defence Forces member while serving overseas for the first time.  
  • Anti-drone technology is in place at Dublin Airport but staff there have to “work through regulatory requirements” before they are allowed to use it. 
  • A rare shark washed up on the shores of Co Wexford in what scientists believe to be the first official record of the species in Irish waters.
  • Middle-ranking gardaí voted in favour of taking strike action if there is no resolution over the ongoing dispute about rostering.
  • Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is set to install a temporary lift at the newly refurbished Dún Laoghaire Baths until more permanent accessibility measures can be put in place. 
  • Ireland was the sixth largest exporter of financial services in the world in 2021, according to United Nations trade and development figures. 

THE WORLD

d5a39a0a38f44284a4408db01263ef3e PA Donald Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts in a New York court today PA

#US Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts stemming from hush-money paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 election. 

#UKRAINE The UN Human Rights Council demanded that Russia provide access to Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control. 

#NETHERLANDS Schiphol Airport banned private jets and cut late night flights to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

#BRUSSELS Police from Belgium and Germany raided the headquarters of the European People’s Party, the biggest political grouping within the European Parliament. 

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Prime Time is airing two big interviews tonight with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton – here’s a preview of their comments.

Lauren Boland
