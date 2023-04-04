Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie A sunset over the River Liffey Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

PA Donald Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts in a New York court today PA

#US Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts stemming from hush-money paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 election.

#UKRAINE The UN Human Rights Council demanded that Russia provide access to Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.

#NETHERLANDS Schiphol Airport banned private jets and cut late night flights to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

#BRUSSELS Police from Belgium and Germany raided the headquarters of the European People’s Party, the biggest political grouping within the European Parliament.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Prime Time is airing two big interviews tonight with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton – here’s a preview of their comments.