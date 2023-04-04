Advertisement

# Police raid
Police raid European People's Party headquarters in Brussels
The party, of which Fine Gael is a member, confirmed the raid earlier today.
42 minutes ago

POLICE FROM BELGIUM and Germany have carried out a raid on the headquarters of the biggest political grouping within the European Parliament this afternoon.

The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) confirmed in a statement that their headquarters in Brussels had been raided by police in connection with an ongoing investigation in Germany.

“The European People’s Party confirms that representatives from the Belgian and German police authorities visited the party headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday April 4th. The visit is connected to an ongoing inquiry in Thuringia, Germany,” a spokesperson for the EPP said.

“The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation.

“As this is an ongoing legal investigation, the EPP will not provide any further comment.”

The EPP, of which Fine Gael is a member, has the most seats within the European Parliament at 175.

The party’s headquarters is on the Rue du Commerce in Brussels, close to key EU institutions including the European Parliament and European Commission.

Author
Tadgh McNally
