#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Friday 21 May 2021, 4:50 PM
59 minutes ago 1,739 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5444165
Image: Shutterstock/Rita_Kochmarjova
Image: Shutterstock/Rita_Kochmarjova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INDIAN VARIANT Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has flagged his concerns over the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19, calling it a “dark cloud on the horizon”.

2. #VHI CEO The VHI CEO is to return to his role after he temporarily stepped aside pending an investigation after he received a Covid-19 vaccination at the Beacon Hospital.

3. #JERUSALEM CLASHES Clashes have broken out between Palestinians and the Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, two weeks after unrest at the mosque triggered the deadly hostilities in Gaza.

4. #DOCKLANDS Developer Johnny Ronan has failed to get planning permission to construct a 40-plus storey tower on the Dublin docklands.

5. #HSE HACK Work by Tusla on child protection cases has been greatly hampered by the HSE ransomware attack, with social workers unable to access critical files.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie