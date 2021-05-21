The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INDIAN VARIANT Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has flagged his concerns over the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19, calling it a “dark cloud on the horizon”.

2. #VHI CEO The VHI CEO is to return to his role after he temporarily stepped aside pending an investigation after he received a Covid-19 vaccination at the Beacon Hospital.

3. #JERUSALEM CLASHES Clashes have broken out between Palestinians and the Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, two weeks after unrest at the mosque triggered the deadly hostilities in Gaza.

4. #DOCKLANDS Developer Johnny Ronan has failed to get planning permission to construct a 40-plus storey tower on the Dublin docklands.

5. #HSE HACK Work by Tusla on child protection cases has been greatly hampered by the HSE ransomware attack, with social workers unable to access critical files.