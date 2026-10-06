1,000 people aged 18 and over in Ireland were consulted. Shutterstock
Mental Health

Mental health support unaffordable for 44% of young adults in Ireland, research finds

Other barriers included not prioritising mental health, uncertainty about how to support it, and a lack of time.
8.41am, 6 Oct 2026
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44% OF YOUNG people cannot afford mental health support, new research from Mental Health Ireland has found.

The charity’s annual survey, which was conducted in September this year, consulted 1,000 people aged 18 and over in Ireland.

It included attitudes to discussing mental health, barriers to supporting personal and others’ mental health, stressors, support access and demographic differences.

Mental Health Ireland is the country’s longest established mental health charity which focuses on education programmes, national awareness campaigns and community initiatives.

More than four in 10 young adults aged 25-34 noted that cost was a barrier to supporting their own mental health.

Across all age groups, 31% identified cost as a barrier, up from 26% last year, the research showed.

Other barriers included not prioritising mental health, uncertainty about how to support it, and a lack of time.

While 81% of respondents said they were open to discussing their mental health, only 39% of 18-to-24-year-olds described themselves as “very open” to such conversations.

Money management was identified as the biggest source of stress, affecting 66% of respondents, followed by health and wellbeing at 64% and work-related stress at 50%.

Meanwhile, spending time with friends and family and exercising were the most popular ways of managing stress.

However, the number of people regularly using nature to manage stress fell from 44.1% in 2025 to 41% this year.

Dr Lisa Cuthbert, chief executive of Mental Health Ireland, said: “This research tells us that people want to look after their mental health and are already taking practical steps to do that.”

“However, it also shows us what can get in the way of good mental health. Cost matters, especially for younger people, and time matters.

“The research tells us that people want to talk about mental health, but when it comes to supporting somebody else, many of us still worry about saying the wrong thing or making things worse. That lack of confidence can stop a conversation before it even starts”, she added.

Mental Health Ireland is highlighting these findings during Mental Health Month this October, with free webinars, training and community events taking place nationwide.

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Readers debate whether modern schooling, gender ideology and social media are driving youth mental health issues
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Blame is placed on societal changes, schools, and the cost of private care
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Schools and social media are damaging youth mental health
Private mental health care is unaffordable and public systems fail patients
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