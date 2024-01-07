Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- In our lead story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reported that the HSE has set up a new ‘red alert’ team involving laboratories, emergency services and a university to respond to clusters of drug overdoses around Ireland.
- A protest outside a hotel that had been chosen to host asylum seekers continued overnight last night in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.
- The family of the five-year-old girl who was critically injured in the Parnell Square attack on 23 November shared that she entered the third phase of her “recovery”, and that her medical team is “pleased” with her progress.
- A man was shot in the arm while playing football in Tipperary in what is believed to have been a hunting accident.
- Leo Varadkar said that the Government was not currently “planning” for an early general election this year, but had not ruled out the prospect
- Finance Minister Michael McGrath travelled to California today to promote trade, investment and meet with tech companies that have operations in Ireland.
- HSE chief Bernard Gloster said he is committed to ensuring “appropriate justice” is achieved over failures that led to the death of teenager Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick.
- The Taoiseach ruled out joining South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel, which accuses it of committing genocide against the people of Gaza.
INTERNATIONAL
#PALESTINE An Israeli airstrike killed two journalists while they were travelling in a car in Gaza while six people were killed in the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its bombing campaign.
#BANGLADESH The Prime Minister of Bangladesh was re-elected today in a vote marred by credibility issues due to arson attacks, arrests and the main opposition party not taking part.
#RESIGNATION EU Council President Charles Michel announced his intention to resign in order to stand in this summer’s European Parliament elections, surprising many.
#SLOVENIA Five people were trapped in a cave in Slovenia after heavy rain caused water levels to rise.
PARTING SHOT
On a foggy day at the Naas Racecourse, where only one race went to post due to the condition, one attendee came away smiling more than most.
Mary Woulfe from Cratloe West in Athea in Co. Limerick won the Best Dressed competition at the event and came away some shopping vouchers to help add to her already sparkling wardrobe.
