Cars pass the Fionn Mac Cumhaill and his hounds sculpture shrouded in freezing fog, on a ramp of the M7 Motorway near Newbridge in County Kildare this afternoon. Eamonn Farrell
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DWTS Week 1 7th Jan 2024_275 Sneak peek: Actor Rory Cowan with his Partner Jillian Bromwich during Dancing with the Stars. Kyran O’Brien / kobpix Kyran O’Brien / kobpix / kobpix

INTERNATIONAL

dhaka-bangladesh-07th-jan-2024-election-officials-prepare-to-count-ballot-papers-at-a-polling-booth-in-dhaka-bangladesh-on-january-7-2024-bangladesh-election-officials-began-counting-votes-on

#PALESTINE An Israeli airstrike killed two journalists while they were travelling in a car in Gaza while six people were killed in the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its bombing campaign. 

#BANGLADESH The Prime Minister of Bangladesh was re-elected today in a vote marred by credibility issues due to arson attacks, arrests and the main opposition party not taking part. 

#RESIGNATION EU Council President Charles Michel announced his intention to resign in order to stand in this summer’s European Parliament elections, surprising many. 

#SLOVENIA Five people were trapped in a cave in Slovenia after heavy rain caused water levels to rise. 

PARTING SHOT 

MT2_5127 Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

On a foggy day at the Naas Racecourse, where only one race went to post due to the condition, one attendee came away smiling more than most.

Mary Woulfe from Cratloe West in Athea in Co. Limerick won the Best Dressed competition at the event and came away some shopping vouchers to help add to her already sparkling wardrobe. 

