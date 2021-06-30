Your evening longread: Daniel Morgan - Britain's most-investigated unsolved murder

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Daniel Morgan

Private investigator Daniel Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in South London in 1987 – but his murderer has never been found. His family believe that police corruption is partly to blame.

(Read on the BBC, approx 7 mins reading time)

Bryan Madagan, Daniel’s former employer, tells police he believes Daniel was trying to sell a story about police corruption to a newspaper. Later, others tell the family similar accounts. The family begin to suspect this may have been part of the reason Daniel was killed.