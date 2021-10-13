Your Evening Longread: The life of Jimmy Neary and his famous New York pub

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Neary’s

Jimmy Neary moved from Sligo to New York in the 1950s, going on to open his own pub in the 1960s. That pub, Neary’s ended up being a location beloved of the city’s power brokers.

(New York Times, 7 mins reading time)

There, diners sit at red leather banquettes in a room of red tablecloths to eat hearty fare like lamb chops with mint jelly. A dress code forbids T-shirts and shorts, and the walls are lined with pictures of famous customers, like Ted Kennedy, Michael Bloomberg , Rudolph Giuliani and Kathie Lee Gifford. Sure, the regulars came for the restaurant’s corned beef and cabbage, but they also came because of Jimmy Neary. Spry, diminutive and white haired, he was, to some, their “favorite leprechaun” as he roamed the restaurant spreading hospitality with a lilting Irish brogue.