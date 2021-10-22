Your Evening Longread: The female judges in hiding in Afghanistan

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Female judges in Afghanistan

In the wake of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, female judges in the country have found themselves fearing for their lives.

approx 8 mins reading time

Within days, Nabila said, she began receiving death threat calls from former prisoners. She moved out of her house in Kabul and went into hiding as she sought ways to leave Afghanistan with her husband and three young daughters. “I lost my job and now I can’t even go outside or do anything freely because I fear these freed prisoners,” Nabila said by phone from a safe house. “A dark future is awaiting everyone in Afghanistan, especially female judges.”