Your Evening Longread: How Nicholas Braun becomes the bumbling Cousin Greg in Succession

Cousin Greg

Are you watching Succession yet? One of the best characters in it is Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun. Here’s a recent interview with him to read before you watch tonight’s episode.

(New York Times, approx 9 mins reading time)

When you’re in Braun’s company, almost anything he says, in his unhurried and naturally innocuous delivery, can seem funny. It can feel like he just has a preternatural propensity for getting himself into awkwardly comic situations. Those reactions might also be the result of an automatic tendency to associate this 33-year-old actor with his breakout role as Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” who could have ended up a hapless second-tier character if Braun hadn’t helped elevate him into a first-rank buffoon on that cutthroat comedy-drama.